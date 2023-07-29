Miscreants hurl bombs on man’s house over past enmity in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Miscreants hurled bombs over a man’s house in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Dandilo village under Biridi police limits of the district.

According to sources, the bombs were hurled at the house of one Surendra Sahu of the village. It is suspected that the miscreants threw bombs over past enmity. Following the incident, Surendra filed a complaint at the nearby police station.

Based on the complaint, the police visited the spot and inspected the matter. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. The police personnel have also launched a manhunt for the miscreants.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.