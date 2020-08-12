Bomb Attack In Khordha
Miscreants Hurl Bomb At A House In Odisha’s Khordha, 1 Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: A group of miscreants hurled a bomb on a house in Daleiput village under Khordha Sadar police in Khordha district of Odisha. The attack took place on the house of Tukuni Swain in the village on Tuesday night.

According to reports ,Tukuni was fast asleep at night yesterday when some miscreants hurled bombs at his house.

The loud explosion during the attack woke him up and he searched the peripheral area for the miscreants. After finding no one  in the surroundings, Tukuni informed the Khordha Sadar police.

The cops reached the spot of the incident as soon as possible and began investigating  the crime scene. A suspect in connection to this case has been held by the police and is being questioned.

The reason behind the bomb attack  is suspected to be past enmity.

