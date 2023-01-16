Miscreants hijack truck loaded with liquor in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a strange incident, a liquor-laden truck has been hijacked by three miscreants in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

As many as three persons have been detained in this matter. The hijacked truck has also been seized by Tamanda police.

The liquor was being transported from Patrapada in Bhubaneswar to Sambalpur by the miscreants, said reports.

The truck contained liquor of as much as 56 lakh. The Tamanda Police successfully overpowered the miscreants and seized the truck.

The papers in the truck were also fake said reliable reports.