Miscreants fire blank rounds, attempt to kidnap BJD leader in Dhenkanal

It is to be noted here that Kanhu Charan Sahu’s vehicle was attacked at Kamakhyanagar earlier this year on October 18.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0

Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed in Dhenkanal Town after a group of miscreants fired blank rounds and attempted to kidnap a young leader of the BJD party this evening.

Four miscreants reportedly tried to kidnap BJD leader Kanhu Charan Sahu from near the Dhenkanal PWD office by taking the advantage of power cut in the area. When Sahu protested, the miscreants allegedly fired at him. However, he escaped miraculously as the bullet did not touch him.

Related News

Padampur by-polls: BJD demands action against Pradip…

Padampur by-polls: Particular media house distributing money…

After China, world’s largest solar complex to come up in…

Union Agriculture Minister targets Odisha govt over crop…

A team of cops from the Dhenkanal Town Police Station reached the spot after getting information and started an investigation into the matter.

It is to be noted here that Kanhu Charan Sahu’s vehicle was attacked at Kamakhyanagar earlier this year on October 18.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.