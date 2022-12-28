Miscreants fire blank rounds, attempt to kidnap BJD leader in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed in Dhenkanal Town after a group of miscreants fired blank rounds and attempted to kidnap a young leader of the BJD party this evening.

Four miscreants reportedly tried to kidnap BJD leader Kanhu Charan Sahu from near the Dhenkanal PWD office by taking the advantage of power cut in the area. When Sahu protested, the miscreants allegedly fired at him. However, he escaped miraculously as the bullet did not touch him.

A team of cops from the Dhenkanal Town Police Station reached the spot after getting information and started an investigation into the matter.

It is to be noted here that Kanhu Charan Sahu’s vehicle was attacked at Kamakhyanagar earlier this year on October 18.