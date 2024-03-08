Miscreants decamp with cash, jewellery from two houses in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unknown miscreants decamped with cash and jewellery from two houses located in Jagannath Nagar area under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to owner, they were sleeping when the burglars entered the house by opening the central lock and decamped with cash and jewelleries.

The family members believed that the miscreants had some sedatives to make them unconscious and the theives sprayed on them, so that they wont be able to know when the theft took place.

When they woke up in the morning they found their almirah lockers opened and jewellery and cash missing from their house.

Last month, the miscreants looted jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from apartment known as Satyabadi Residency in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar when there was no one in the house and was locked.