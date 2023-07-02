Miscreants cut-off Odisha-based youth’s hand after promising him job in Mumbai

Kandhamal: In a shocking incident, some miscreants cut-off Odisha-based youth’s hand in Mumbai. The miscreants took the youth from Odisha to Mumbai promising to provide job.

The victim youth has been identified as Angad Mallik, a resident of Baliguda area of the district.

According to sources, a man named Ravi Sahani picked up Angad from his house on June 27. He also forcibly lured Angad Rs. 8000 promising he would get a job in Mumbai. Believing in Ravi, Angad went Mumbai with him. In Mumbai, some miscreant came, hit Angad on his head and assaulted him. Later the miscreant cut-off Angad’s hands and threw them away.

After receiving information about the incident, Angad’s family went to Mumbai and brought him with both hands amputated back to Baliguda. They also filed a complaint in Baliguda police station about the matter.

Based on the complaint, police met Angad and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.