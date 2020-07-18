Balasore: Dreaded criminal Ratan Das aka Jaga has been brutally killed allegedly by a group of miscreants near Kurunthiapada under Kamarda police limits of Balasore district late last night.

According to reports, some locals spotted Jaga’s body and informed the police early this morning following which a scientific team and Kamarda police reached the spot for an investigation.

Several criminal cases including robbery, illegal arms trade and murder threat are reportedly pending against the deceased criminal in the State and outside the State.