Balasore murder

Miscreants brutally kill dreaded criminal Ratan Das in Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: Dreaded criminal Ratan Das aka Jaga has been brutally killed allegedly by a group of miscreants near Kurunthiapada under Kamarda police limits of Balasore district late last night.

According to reports, some locals spotted Jaga’s body and informed the police early this morning following which a scientific team and Kamarda police reached the spot for an investigation.

Several criminal cases including robbery, illegal arms trade and murder threat are reportedly pending against the deceased criminal in the State and outside the State.

You might also like
State

Koraput Town Police Station Shut As Six Cops Test COVID Positive

State

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

State

BMC seals medicine stores in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID19 norms

State

Bhubaneswar AIIMS Doctor’s dance on ‘Muqabla’ song wearing PPE kit goes viral…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.