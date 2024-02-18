Miscreants break into locked house, loot gold in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants broke into a locked house in KapilPrasad Kelucharan lane No 5 in Bhubaneswar and decamped with gold and silver jewellery.



The gang gained access into the house by barging through the window. They looted gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs.

According to sources, the owner of the house Dhruba Patra had gone on a vacation to Bengaluru, when the miscreants broke open the window and looted jewellery worth lakhs.

The neighbours spotted the broken window and informed it to the police. Later, the Commissionerate police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.