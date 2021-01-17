Miscreants Attempt To Attack Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik

Keonjhar: A group of unidentified miscreants attempted to attack Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the unidentified miscreants intercepted Patnaik’s vehicle near Kashipur under Keonjhar Town Police limits and attempted to attack the vehicle when Niranjan was present in the vehicle.

However, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Niranjan foiled their bid to attack the PCC chief.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at the Town police station.

Police are said to have begun an investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.