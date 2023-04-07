Miscreants attack youth with sword and knife on the road in Odisha’s Ganjam

Khallikote: Throwing an open challenge to Police, miscreants attacked a youth with swords and knives on the middle of the road in Ganjam of Odisha today. The incident took place near the Kamar Singh chhaka under Khallikote Police limits.

The victim has been identified as Alok Sahu of Bakutu village under Khallikote Police limits in Ganjam district.

As per reports, Alok and his friend were returning their village on a bike from Badapalli when five to 7 miscreants attacked them at the Kamar Singh chhaka. While Alok’s friend managed to save himself by running away from the spot, the miscreants attacked Alok with sword, knife and stone.

The miscreants allegedly attacked Alok’s leg with sword and stabbed him in the belly.

Following the attack, the victim was initially taken to Khallikote Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment but as his condition deteriorated the critically injured youth was shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

The reason behind the lethal attack is said to be past enmity.

After committing the crime all the miscreants fled from the scene.

After getting information Khallikote Police swung into action. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and investigation is going on. Police have launched a manhunt to catch the culprit miscreants.