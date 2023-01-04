Miscreants attack woman ASI in Bhubaneswar!

An attempt was made to kill a woman police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) by running her over with a vehicle in Bhubaneswar. 

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an attempt was made to kill a woman police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) by running her over with a vehicle in Bhubaneswar.

She was chased from Science Park to Police Reserve Ground in Bhubaneswar while returning home after the completion of her duty hours.

The woman ASI identified as Subhashree Nayak was working in the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar. She was chased in the white Innova car and abused in vulgar language. The miscreants also tried to attack her with a sword.

Shubhashree has filed a case in the Shaheed Nagar police station. The police are investigating into the matter the basis of CCTV footage.

The Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh, has said that a probe has been launched and the miscreants shall be nabbed at the earliest.

