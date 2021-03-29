Miscreants Attack Police Team During Raid On Illegal Liquor Unit In Cuttack

Cuttack: A team of police personnel was attacked by a group of miscreants while conducting a raid in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the 42 Mauza police outpost of the district under the leadership of the police outpost in-charge Krupasindhu Barada conducted a raid on an illegal liquor unit.

However, some unidentified miscreants who were present at the liquor unit launched an attack on the team of cops and run away before police could identify them.

The 42 Mauza police outpost in-charge sustained minor injuries after being attacked by the miscreants, following which he was taken to the hospital for treatment, said sources.

Cops have started an investigation into the matter, added the sources.