Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, the co-ordinator of Odisha livelihood mission has been attacked by unknown miscreants early morning on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district in Odisha. The Odisha Livelihoods Mission Co-ordinator of the said block has been critically injured in the attack.

The injured officer has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das. Since his condition is critical, he has been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The reason of the attack is however yet to be ascertained.

Further reports and details awaited.