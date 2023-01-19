Miscreants attack doctor in loot bid in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A group of miscreants reportedly attacked a doctor with an aim to loot him this evening in Jatani of Odisha’s Khurda district.

The doctor, who is said to be working at a private clinic, was attacked by miscreants at the Railway underpass near Kudiari Bazaar of Jatani.

The medico was returning home when he was attacked by the looters for protesting their loot bid.

While more details about the incident are yet to be known, it is suspected that the miscreants attacked the doctor by taking the advantage of his loneliness.

The doctor is said to have sustained some injuries following the attack by the robbers.