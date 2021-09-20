Miscreants attack businessman with sharp weapons in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: At least two unidentified miscreants attacked a businessman with sharp weapons in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place near Madhuban High School under Kuakhia Police limits in the district.

The victim has been identified as Jayprakash Mohanty of Hatasahi village who runs a business of bamboo.

As per reports, as many as 2 bike borne miscreants attacked Jayprakash with sharp weapons today at about 7 am in the morning near Madhuban High School. Witnessing the incident, as the locals reached the spot, the miscreants fled from the scene.

The locals rushed the injured businessman to Madhuban CHC for treatment. However, as his health conditions deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

After being alerted by the locals, Kuakhia Police reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.