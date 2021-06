Bhubaneswar: Three unidentified miscreants damaged bikes and cars near Gandamunda Lane 3 under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar late last night.

The people were armed with iron rods, sharp weapons and sticks with which they vandalised motorcycles and cars that were parked in the locality have been captured in CCTV cameras.

Khandagiri police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter based on CCTV footage.