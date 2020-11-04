Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a miscreant thrashed a medical shop owner and snatched his gold chain and bracelet in broad day light in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The incident took place near Surekha Vatika in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar when the victim old man was sitting in his medical shop at about 11.30 am on Wednesday.

As per reports, the Medical shop owner was in his shop when a miscreant entered as a customer. He was wearing a helmet and a mask. Within no time he started thrashing the old man and snatched his gold chain and bracelet. He committed the crime and when leaving the shop shut the shop’s door from outside so that the old man cannot ask for help from outside immediately.

The whole incident has been captured in a CCTV installed inside the shop. As seen in the CCTV footage the old man has sustained injury due to the attack and blood stains were spotted on the floor.

A case has been filed in this matter and Police investigation is underway.