Mobile Snatching
Representational image

Miscreant snatches girl’s mobile phone, victim injured in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : A 22-year-old girl sustained injuries after she fell off from her scooter in a phone snatching incident in on Rasulgarh Canal under Mancheswar police limits here in Odisha on Thursday.

The girl identified as Soujanya Sahoo was on her way to Palasuni when an unidentified bike-borne miscreant snatched her mobile phone from her pant pocket . In between the incident, she  lost her balance and fell off from her two-whheler.

“I was on my to my residence at Palasani. One man came on a motorcycle and snatched my mobile phone from my pant pocket. I lost control over my scooter and fell on the road. I was dragged to some distance and sustained multiple injuries,” Soujyanya said.

Locals rescued the girl and rushed to the near by hospital. Her condition is stated to stable, when the last reports came in.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

