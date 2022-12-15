Miscreant opens fire on woman inside her home in Deogarh

Deogarh: A masked miscreant entered a woman’s home and opened fire at her while she was cooking. She has been critically injured in this attack.

The tragic incident has occurred at Kadagoda village under Barakot police limits in Deogarh district of Odisha. The injured woman has been identified as Rukmani Mohanta. She has suffered from bullet injuries on her leg. She has been admitted in VIMSAR Medical College in Burla.

The incident happened last night when Rukmani’s husband and son were out. The masked man entered the house all of a sudden and opened fire, following which he escaped. There is no information regarding the cause of this attack, or who did it.

Barakote police has reached the place of incident and has begun the initial investigation.