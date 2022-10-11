Miscreant loots Rs 11 lakh in broad daylight in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: An unidentified miscreant reportedly loots Rs 11 lakh from a businessman in a broad daylight in Municipality market complex at hospital road near Modipada under Town police station limits of Sambalpur district of Odisha today.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Besides, the victim is a business by profession.

According to reports, earlier today around 11 am, the victim was going to open his shop by carrying Rs.11 lakh in a bag.

After reaching his shop, the victim was opening the shutter by placing the money bag on the ground.

Immediately, an unidentified miscreant appeared and attempeted to snatch the money bag.

Upon retaliation, the victim along with the employees of the shop grabbed the money bag and tried to snatch it from the miscreant.

However, the effort was in vain as the miscreant managed to escape from the spot with the money bag.

Later, the victim businessman lodged a complaint at the Town police station regarding the loot.

The Police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the victim complaint to nab the miscreant. In the meantime, the police has detained a suspected accused and questioning him regarding a possible connection with this case.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on October 10, Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched away Rs. 5 lakh from a father and son just after they withdrew the amount from Titilagarh State bank in Balangir.