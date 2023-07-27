Miscreant hurls bombs at crime witness’ house in Puri

Puri: Two miscreants hurled bombs at a person’s house in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has taken place in the Sadar Mukund Mishra Nagar area of the district.

According to sources, the house of one Vijay Kumar Khuntia alia Bapi was bombed. Reportedly, two miscreants came near the house of the victim in the Sadar Mukund Mishra Nagar area and threw four bombs. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

While speaking to the media, Vijay Kumar Khuntia informed that he is going to appear before the court as the witness of a crime on July 10. It is suspected that the bombs were hurled to terrorize Vijay Kumar.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The cops have also started a manhunt for the two miscreants.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.