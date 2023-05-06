Miscreant dupes girl with false promise of providing Govt help, held

Gajapati: A miscreant has been arrested today who had duped a poor girl with the false promise of providing her Government assistance. The victim girl is from Dekasindhba village under Mohana Police limits of Gajapati district in Odisha.

As per reports, the girl’s father is a chronic patient and their family is struggling hard to arrange money for his treatment. Hence, she put a post on social media seeking help for the treatment of her father.

After seeing the post and getting the girl’s phone number, Abhishek Bal (23) from Jemadeipur village under Badachana Police limits in Jajpur district called her over phone and promised to provide her money to the tune of Rs 25 lakh from different Government schemes.

Being lured by the offer, the girl asked him what she needed to do. After observing that the girl has been trapped the accused asked her to pay money. Accordingly, she initially paid Rs 7000, then Rs 6000 and then Rs 15000 to Abhishek. In total, the girl transferred an amount of Rs 28,000 through PhonePe.

Later, when she contacted Abhishek was not available on the phone. Despite her best effort, the girl could not contact Abhishek, and hence she then understood that she got defrauded. Accordingly, she lodged an FIR with the Police.

After getting the complaint, IIC of Mohana Police Station Basanta Kumar Sethy tracked the mobile phone of the accused and lifted him from the Kashinagar area of Gajapati district. He has been arrested and forwarded to Court, Police said.