Miscreant chases, hacks hotel owner in Bhubaneswar over land disputes

Bimbadhar who sustained grievous injuries on his head following the attack by Dipu was rushed to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
burn ward in Capital Hospital
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Tension run high at Rasulgarh Chowk of Bhubaneswar today as a miscreant reportedly hacked a man by chasing him on the main road.

One Bimbadhar Jena, who owns a hotel in the Rasulgarh area of the State Capital City, was allegedly hacked by a man who is identified as Dipu Baliarsingh. While the exact reason behind the attack is not known yet, it is suspected that the crime is an outcome of some land disputes between the duos.

Related News

Tragic accident kills man in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh 

Bhubaneswar: Bars running flesh trade, alleges manager

Elderly man dies, 7 injured in stray ox attack in…

AIIMS Bhubaneswar to have paperless registration soon: Union…

Bimbadhar who sustained grievous injuries on his head following the attack by Dipu was rushed to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

Soon a team of cops from the local police station rushed to the spot and is said to have detained the attacker for interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.