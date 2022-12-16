Miscreant chases, hacks hotel owner in Bhubaneswar over land disputes

Bhubaneswar: Tension run high at Rasulgarh Chowk of Bhubaneswar today as a miscreant reportedly hacked a man by chasing him on the main road.

One Bimbadhar Jena, who owns a hotel in the Rasulgarh area of the State Capital City, was allegedly hacked by a man who is identified as Dipu Baliarsingh. While the exact reason behind the attack is not known yet, it is suspected that the crime is an outcome of some land disputes between the duos.

Bimbadhar who sustained grievous injuries on his head following the attack by Dipu was rushed to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

Soon a team of cops from the local police station rushed to the spot and is said to have detained the attacker for interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.