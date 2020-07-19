Misbehavior With Nurse At COVID Hospital In Odisha’s Balasore, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A nurse working at Balasore COVID hospital, had alleged that she had been misbehaved with that the manager of the hospital had and sent her objectionable messages and videos on mobile phone.

A police complaint had been lodged by the nurse against the hospital manager and pharmacists.

The nurses at the hospital alleged that they were regularly misbehaved with at the hospital by the pharmacists.

A protest had been staged by the nurses of the hospital.

Two persons have been detained by police today for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with the nurse. The detainees were identified as the manager and pharmacist of the hospital.

