Misbehavior allegation against man leads to police investigation in Bhubaneswar

The Infocity police station reviewed the CCTV footage of the bar in order to be able to identify and catch the culprits.

State
By Akankshya Mishra 0
bhubaneswar misbehavior allegation
Image Credits: Telegraph

Bhubaneswar: In a recent incident of alleged misconduct, a man misbehaved with a group of women. The incident happened around 11:30 PM at a bar in Patia, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the boyfriend of one woman who tried to fight the accused was also beaten up.

The Infocity police station immediately launched an investigation after receiving a complaint. The preliminary investigation included a review of the CCTV footage of the bar in order to identify and catch the culprits. The police has omitted to make the arrest within 24 hours.

This incident of misbehavior allegation at the Bhubaneswar bar adds to the previous ones regarding the late night operations of the place. The previous cases involving the bouncers and security management of the bar were taken into serious consideration by the Police and Excise department

