Miracle! Shivalinga emerges as dreamt by man in Gajapati of Odisha

Gajapati: In a miraculous incident, a holy Shiva Linga has emerged at a village in Gajapati district of Odisha. Astonishingly, a person dreamt about it and he instructed the villagers to do what he had saw in his dream and a Shiva Linga was found there.

The incident has taken place on the day of Bahuda Yatra in the Mudumudia village of the district.

As per reports, a Shivlinga has appeared in the Rammira hills near the village. For some days, a gardener from the Ramgiri region, came to Mudumudia village and worshiped at a termite mound near the Rammira hills.

He also advised the people of the village to worship. Since then people have been worshiping at that place. However, on the night of Bahuda Yatra, Rohit Nayak of the village had a dream. In his dreams he saw that at a certain place in the hills, there was a holy Shiva linga.

Rohit went to the place early the next day and saw a cobra there. He immediately told the villagers about the incident. According to the dream, 7 unmarried girls anointed the place with 7 pots of water.

Later there appeared a small rock like a bull and a Shiva Linga. The Peetha has been named “Mukteswar” Mahadev. People are worshiping there with devotion and faith.