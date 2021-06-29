Miracle! Man gets eyesight back after taking COVID vaccine, Check details

Malkangiri: In a rare and surprising incident, a native of Malkangiri district in Odisah has reportedly regained his eyesight after taking the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The man who has been identified as Hrushikesh Sethi is a native of Kudmulugumma block of the district got his vision back after taking the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine on May 8.

According to reports Sethi complained of loss of vision in both of his eyes when he was studying at Kudmulugumma College in 2003.

He visited different hospitals in Cuttack and Hyderabad to check his eyes by the ophthalmologists. The examination revealed that vision loss had occurred due to clotting of blood.

Doctors suggested him to undergo surgery. However, he could arrange money for the operation of only one eye, and subsequently surgery was conducted on his left eye.

However, Sethi now claimed that he got back 40 per cent of his vision after reportedly taking the first dose of the vaccine. He is now hopeful of getting his full vision back after taking the second jab of the COVID vaccine.