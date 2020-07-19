Kendrapara: It is often said that if your lifeline in this world has not ended then even God cannot take you away or harm you in any way. A live example of this statement has been found in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

An 85-year-old man suffering from cancer along with his wife who is 78-year-old has been able to win the fight against Covid 19 which is nothing less than a miracle.

The octogenarian has been identified as Surendra Pati, he is suffering from throat cancer and he was also tested Covid positive. It is a miracle indeed as to how the aged man and his wife have been able to recover from the deadly coronavirus infection.

The best part is that his 78-year-old wife identified as Sabitri has also been cured of Covid 19 and both have been discharged from a medical facility informed the Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma.

The couple was tested positive for Covid 19 on June 29, they were admitted to a designated Covid 19 hospital in Cuttack. After undergoing treatment for 10 days, they were discharged when they tested negative for the infection added the Kendrapara Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) MH Beig.

It is noteworthy that the recoveries are not less than miracle as both of them were old, one of them has cancer which is one of the high risk co-morbidity in case of corona.

Yet, both the husband and wife were able to fight against the deadly virus and come out victorious.