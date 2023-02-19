Miracle! 7 snakes spotted at Kapilash temple during Maha Shivratri

Dhenkanal: As many as seven snakes were spotted at Dhenkanal’s Kapilash temple during Maha Shivratri celebration last night.

Thousands of devotees, with lighted Jagara Dipas, were waiting for the lifting of Mahadipa atop the temple. In the meantime, seven different snakes were spotted among the devotees.

Soon, the snake helpline members, who were engaged by the temple administration, rescued all the snakes successfully and left them in a safe forested area.

While no one was hurt by the snakes, the incident has become a talk of the town in the area with people calling it a very rare and a miracle.

It is to be noted here that the loftiest peak of Kapilas range enshrines the temple of Lord Shiva, i.e. Chandrasekhar, at a height of about 457 meters.

The place is identified with Kailash, the legendary abode of Lord Shiva. Thousands of devout souls throng to Kapilas on Mahasivaratri, the night consecrated to Lord Shiva, in the month of February-March.