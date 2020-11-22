Minor Student’s Death Due To Alleged Medical Negligence Sparks Tension In Bhubaneswar Private Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at a private hospital in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar following the death of a student due to alleged medical negligence this evening.

One Shubham Panda of Bharatpur area, who was studying in class eight, was admitted at the hospital for treatment after his hand was broken due to some unknown reason. However, he died while undergoing surgery.

Shubham’s family members and some locals, however, created ruckus on the premises of the hospital and sat on dharna alleging that he died due to overdose of Anesthesia.

A team of Nayapalli Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the matter. However, more police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Hospital authorities, on the other hand, refuted the allegation.