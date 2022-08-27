Minor student goes missing in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, kidnap for ransom suspected

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a minor student has gone missing in Bhubaneswar of Odisha while it has been suspected that he has been kidnapped for ransom. He is a student of Plus Two in a private school in Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

The said student has been identified as Hrudayesh Panda (16), the son of Ramakrushna Panda, a marine pilot.

As per reports, complain of ragging had been made yesterday morning in the school. As per information he was kidnapped yesterday night. Father of the student has alleged involvement of the school authorities in this matter.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint with Police and informed that phone calls are being made to him from unknown numbers. He had reportedly talked to his son yesterday evening at about 4 pm. While he has suspected that some miscreants have kidnapped his son for ransom, he has reached the school today fom Paradip.