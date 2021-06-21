Minor student dies of lightning strike in Bhadrak dist of Odisha

By WCE 5
student dies of lightening in Bhadrak

Chandabali: In a sad incident a student was killed while another sustained critical injury due to lightning in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Tentulida village in Kandagaradi panchayat under Chandbali Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sipun Parida (16), son of Ramesh Parida of Tentulida. The injured student is Sanjay Nayak (12), son of Prakash Nayak of the same village.

Related News

Groom dies of Covid 4 days before marriage in Odisha’s…

Abhishek Mohapatra’s wife observes Savitri brata in Odisha’s…

As per reports, the two students were returning to their village from the paddy field when they became victim of lightning. Following the lightening they fell unconscious.

The villagers rescued them and admitted to Chandbali hospital. However, one of them succumbed to the injury while another is under treatment.

Also read: Section 144 imposed for Snana Purnima in Puri of Odisha:

You might also like
State

Section 144 imposed for Snana Purnima in Puri of Odisha: Details

State

Man arrested with 15kg Sambar meat in Bargarh district of Odisha

State

High drama: Love wins for UP girl in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar: Watch

State

Ace Sprinter Dutee Chand sets new National record for 100 metres, misses Olympic spot

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.