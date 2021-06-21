Minor student dies of lightning strike in Bhadrak dist of Odisha

Chandabali: In a sad incident a student was killed while another sustained critical injury due to lightning in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Tentulida village in Kandagaradi panchayat under Chandbali Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sipun Parida (16), son of Ramesh Parida of Tentulida. The injured student is Sanjay Nayak (12), son of Prakash Nayak of the same village.

As per reports, the two students were returning to their village from the paddy field when they became victim of lightning. Following the lightening they fell unconscious.

The villagers rescued them and admitted to Chandbali hospital. However, one of them succumbed to the injury while another is under treatment.

