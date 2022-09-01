Minor Still Missing 12 Hours After Drowning In Kuakhai

Bhubaneswar: A minor who had drowned in Kuakhai River on August 31, 2022 is still missing. There is no sign of him even after extensive search operation by Fire Department and ODRAF teams.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Ganesh Puja, five boys from Patia, Bhubaneswar had gone to take a bath in the river near Pratapnagari, Cuttack. While taking a selfie, they had drowned in the river.

While the local people managed the timely rescue of three of them, two of them had drowned.

After searching for a long time, the dead body of a boy named Ashutosh Pal was recovered. However, the other boy is still missing.