Minor stabbed to death in Odisha, allegedly over tuition fees, informs DCP Prateek Singh

Bhubaneswar: The minor stabbed to death in Odisha on Wednesday was allegedly killed over tuition fees, informed the DCP of Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, in a shocking incident a minor student was reportedly stabbed to death in Khordha district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Benapanjuri village under Jatani Police Station limits. As per the latest updates from reliable sources, a forensic team and search dogs arrived for further investigation.

The deceased student has been identified as the son of Manoj Paltasingh of Benapanjuri. He was studying in Class IX at the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Sandhapur.

As per reports, the student was attacked when he was studying inside his house. The reason behind the attack is said to be demand for tution fees. As a result of the attack he sustained critical injury in his chest and hand. The miscreant had reportedly stabbed the minor boy at three places.

Following the incident, the student was rushed to the district head quarter hospital in Khordha where the doctors pronounced him dead.

A case has been initiated in this connection while the accused is yet to be nabbed. Detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.