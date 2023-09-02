Minor raped on pretext of marriage in Odisha, accused detained

Gajapati: In a shocking revelation, a minor has been raped on the pretext of marriage in Gajapati district of Odisha, said reports on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly abducted and molested under Gurandi police station area of ​​Gajapati district in Odisha. Gurandi police has arrested the accused.

According to the information, a young man named Sunil of Parlakhemundi kidnapped a 15-year-old minor girl from Serang area on August 27.

On the morning of the August 29 the minor’s father complained that Sunil had raped his daughter, said reliable reports. The young man has been accused of abducting the minor girl for two days at a stretch.

The girl has said that the accused had raped her promising her that he would get married to her. The girl has been sent for medical examination. The police are questioning the accused for further details regarding the incident.