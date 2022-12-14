Minor raped in Kharagpur: 2 accused arrested from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Kharagpur police has reached Bhubaneswar today, that is on Wednesday to arrest two alleged raped accused.

The two persons have been accused of raping a minor in Kharagpur area in West Midnipur district of West Bengal.

The accused persons were allegedly taking shelter in Salia Sahi area under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The Kharagpur police with the help of the Nayapalli police has arrested the two accused persons. They have been booked under the POCSO Act.

The two accused persons will be produced before the court in Bhubaneswar today and then will be taken to Kolkata.

Further details awaited in this matter.