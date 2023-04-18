Minor quarrel leads to group clash in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A minor quarrel in Dhenkanal district of Odisha has led to a group clash on Tuesday, said reliable reports. A quarrel arose for not paying money for stitching a blouse.

The young man was chased by a number of people in the village gang and attacked with a sword. Such an incident took place in Tabhapali village of Sundarpada area under Dhenkanal sadar police limits.

In the attack, Bipin Parida of Tabhapali village has sustained deep injuries on his hands, neck and chest. The young man was first admitted to Dhenkanal Hospital in critical condition. Later he was shifted to Cuttack SCBMCH.

According to information, Bipin’s wife Sumitra gave the blouse to Bapuni Raut’s wife of the same village for sewing. Bapuni’s wife Sumitra refused to pay for the sewing of the blouse as was a mistake in the sewing.

Yesterday there was an argument between Bipin and Bapuni. The dispute became fierce. Bapuni and his 4 friends chased and attacked Bipin with swords in the village. The young man was first admitted to Dhenkanal Hospital in critical condition. Later he was transferred to Cuttack. The Dhenkanal Sadar police is investigating the incident. Detailed report awaited.

