Minor OAS Reshuffle: Pitambar Bhoi Appointed As Registrar of Kalahandi University

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in the OAS cadre with the transfer of 7 officers.

Pitambar Bhoi, Ex-Deputy Collector of Kalahandi now joined in GA & PG Department and hereby placed at the disposal of the Kalahandi University for his posting as Registrar, Kalahandi University in Bhawanipatna.

While Girish Ch. Singh registrar of GM University, Sambalpur has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (ND), Sambalpur. Ranjan Kumar Biswal registrar of Berhampur University is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (SD), Berhampur.

Prasant Kumar Nayak Ex-BDO of Khordha, now joined in GA & PG Department and is posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Cuttack. Shri Akshaya Kumar Rout, Ex- BDO, Tangi, Khordha, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Nayagarh

Rabi Narayan Tripathy, Additional PD (Admin ), DRDA, Puri is transferred and posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Dhenkanal, Shri Baranyendu Mohanty, Ex-Tahasildar, Darpan, Jajpur now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.