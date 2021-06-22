Minor OAS Reshuffle: Pitambar Bhoi Appointed As Registrar of Kalahandi University

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in the OAS cadre with the transfer of 7 officers.

Pitambar Bhoi, Ex-Deputy Collector of Kalahandi now joined in GA & PG Department and hereby placed at the disposal of the Kalahandi University for his posting as Registrar, Kalahandi University in Bhawanipatna.

Related News

No Jab, No Business: Ganjam Admin informs traders

Odisha: Undertrial inmate commits suicide in Jajpur

While Girish Ch. Singh registrar of GM University, Sambalpur has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (ND), Sambalpur. Ranjan Kumar Biswal registrar of Berhampur University is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (SD), Berhampur.

Prasant Kumar Nayak Ex-BDO of Khordha, now joined in GA & PG Department and is posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Cuttack. Shri Akshaya Kumar Rout, Ex- BDO, Tangi, Khordha, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Nayagarh

Rabi Narayan Tripathy, Additional PD (Admin ), DRDA, Puri is transferred and posted as Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA, Dhenkanal, Shri Baranyendu Mohanty, Ex-Tahasildar, Darpan, Jajpur now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.

You might also like
State

No Jab, No Business: Ganjam Admin informs traders

State

Odisha: Undertrial inmate commits suicide in Jajpur

State

Odisha artist creates Lord Jagannath’s idol with 1475 ice-cream sticks

State

Again a Rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.