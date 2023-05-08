Minor girl killed by youth in Angul of Odisha

Angul: In a tragic incident, a minor girl was killed by slitting her throat by a youth in Angul district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports. The incident has been reported from Kuio village under Sadar police limits in Angul.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

The minor girl and her mother were returning home. The youth forcibly entered their house and attacked the girl with a sharp weapon.

The family members immediately rushed her to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH). But unfortunately, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Angul sadar police have launched the investigation in this matter. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.