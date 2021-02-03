Minor Killed, 3 Of Family Critical As SUV Hits Truck In Odisha

accident in odisha
Representational Image

Paradip: In a tragic road accident in Odisha on Wednesday, a minor aged around 8 years has been killed and three members of a family are said to be critical.

The accident occurred near Khandatari area of Cuttack-Paradip road.

According to reports, the family was travelling in an SUV which hit a stationary truck, killing the 8-year-old boy on the spot and critically injuring three others.

The locals and police are on the spot, rescue operations are underway.

