Minor Killed, 3 Of Family Critical As SUV Hits Truck In Odisha

Paradip: In a tragic road accident in Odisha on Wednesday, a minor aged around 8 years has been killed and three members of a family are said to be critical.

The accident occurred near Khandatari area of Cuttack-Paradip road.

According to reports, the family was travelling in an SUV which hit a stationary truck, killing the 8-year-old boy on the spot and critically injuring three others.

The locals and police are on the spot, rescue operations are underway.