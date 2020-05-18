Bhubaneswar: Shame yet again! A minor girl who had been kidnapped a year back has been rescued and found to be three months pregnant. The girl had been allegedly kidnapped from Uttara police limits.

The girl has however been rescued from Pakatpur village under Mangarajpur police limits of Jajpur district in Odisha. The police raided Pakatpur village yesterday and rescued the minor.

The saddest part is that the girl on being rescued has been found to be three months pregnant. Uttara police will present her before the Pipili JMFC Juvenile Court today. Her statement on the whole incident shall be recorded by the magistrate.

Later on if her relatives refuse to accept her, she will be sent to a shelter home said the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC). The police has not yet been able to trace the kidnapper.

It is noteworthy that on May 14 last year, a youth named Pintoo Mallick aged around 27 had kidnapped the minor girl. The father of this girl had filed a complaint in the Uttara police station.