Minor IPS reshuffle in Odisha: Mihir Kumar Panda appointed Cuttack SP

Mihir Kumar Panda, OPS at present DCP, Spl. Crime Unit, Commissionerate of Police, BBSR-CTC is transferred and posted as SP of Cuttack.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected minor effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadres and appointed new Superintendent of Police (SPs) in Cuttack and Nayagarh.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department, Mihir Kumar Panda, OPS at present DCP, Spl. Crime Unit, Commissionerate of Police, BBSR-CTC is transferred and posted as SP of Cuttack.

Likewise, Rahul Jain, IPS (RR: 2015) at present SP, Hdqrs is transferred and posted as SP, Nayagarh.

Similarly, Shefeen Ahmed K, IPS (RR: 2023) at present IGP, HRPC is transferred and posted as IGP, CID, CB and Sarthak Sarangi, IPS (RR: 2007) at present DIGP, Hdqrs is transferred and posted as DIGP, Fire Services and Home Guard.

IPS officer Satyajit Naik, (RR: 2008) at present DIGP, Computer is transferred and posted as DIGP, HRPC and Jugal Kihsore Kumar Banoth, IPS (RR: 2011) at present SP, Cuttack is transferred and posted as AIGP, Hdqrs.

