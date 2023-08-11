Minor girl’s decomposed body recovered in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The decomposed body of an unknown minor girl was recovered from the Nandan Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to reports, some locals saw the body of the girl and informed the police about it. Soon, a team of cops from the local police station reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem.

However, the cops are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased girl. They are also yet to know whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter by questioning some locals. Given the circumstances, the girl has died a couple of days ago.