Berhampur: A minor girl was allegedly stripped naked and tied to a tree on Thursday evening by the women of her village in Khallikotte area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The shocking incident took place in Bhikapada village under Khollikote police limits.

According to the sources, the minor girl was living with her grandmother at Bhikapada village after her father’s death. The girl has been abandoned by her mother.

The locals of the village doubted on the minor’s character that lead them to strip off her clothes, tie her up to a tree and beat her.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Khallikote Police Station today. Based on the complaint the police have started an investigation.

16 women have been arrested under the POCSO Act and have been forwarded to the Court.