Minor girl swept away in Brahmani River after falling off wooden suspension bridge

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: A four-year-old girl was swept away in Brahmani river near Timjor under Lathikata police limits of Sundergarh district on Monday.

An elderly woman, a resident of Samarijhula village, had reportedly gone to Lathikata area for some work along with her two grandchildren.

On their return in the evening they had to cross the river through a wooden suspension bridge, but unfortunately one of the planks got disconnected following which the elderly woman and her grandchildren fell into the river water.

Some locals who noticed them while being swept away by the river water tried to rescue all of them. While the woman and her grandson were rescued, her four-year-old granddaughter could not be saved.

A team of fire services and local police launched a search operation with the help of the locals this morning. However, the girl is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the mishap could have been averted if there were a concrete bridge at the site which they have been demanding since long.

