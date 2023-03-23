Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Minor girl rapist gets 20 years of RI in Odisha

Apart from sentencing him to the RI, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Ratikant Das aka Kalia.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
gang rape in new delhi
Photo: IANS (representational image)

Cuttack: A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Cuttack today awarded 20 years of Rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2016.

Apart from sentencing him to the RI, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Ratikant Das aka Kalia. He will have to stay in the jail for another six months.

Take a look

Odisha CM felicitates athlete Bapi Hansda, gives cash reward of Rs 25…

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates ISL Golden Boot award winner…

The court reportedly convicted Kalia based on the statements of 20 witnesses and 26 pieces of evidence, said sources adding that the Court also directed the District Legal Services Authority of Cuttack to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

Out of the Rs 7 lakh compensation, the court asked to make a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 4 Lakh for six years and give cash of Rs 3 lakh to the girl.

The accused had raped a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in the Cuttack Sadar area on October 2016.

Subadh Nayak 8650 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Our federal structure should remain permanent and strong, says Odisha CM

State

Fresh western disturbance to trigger rain in Odisha from Mar 26, wind speed of 30-40…

State

No electricity tariff hike in Odisha for FY 2023-24

State

Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha CM over rising man-elephant conflict

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.