Minor girl rapist gets 20 years of RI in Odisha

Cuttack: A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Cuttack today awarded 20 years of Rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2016.

Apart from sentencing him to the RI, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Ratikant Das aka Kalia. He will have to stay in the jail for another six months.

The court reportedly convicted Kalia based on the statements of 20 witnesses and 26 pieces of evidence, said sources adding that the Court also directed the District Legal Services Authority of Cuttack to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

Out of the Rs 7 lakh compensation, the court asked to make a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 4 Lakh for six years and give cash of Rs 3 lakh to the girl.

The accused had raped a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in the Cuttack Sadar area on October 2016.