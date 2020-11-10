minor girl raped in odisha’s jajpur: 1 arrested

Mangalpur: One person has been arrested by Mangalpur police under POCSO Act on charges of raping a minor girl at Mallipur village in Odisha’s Jajpur district yesterday.

The accused has been identified as Gyanendra Das, a resident of Mallipur village under Mangalpur police station of the district.

As per the allegations, the accused reportedly lured the minor girl of taking photos and took her behind his house where he allegedly raped her taking the advantage of loneliness.

The family members of the girl filed an FIR agating the accused after the rape survivor informed them about the incident. Based on the complain, Mangalpur police immediately started investigation action and arrested the accused from Panikoili area.

Meanwhile, the girl’s statement was recorded in the court before the magistrate after her medical examinations.

Further investigations are under progress.