minor girl raped in odisha’s jajpur: 1 arrested

Minor Girl Raped in Odisha’s Jajpur: 1 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mangalpur: One person has been arrested by Mangalpur police under POCSO Act on charges of raping a minor girl at Mallipur village in Odisha’s Jajpur district yesterday.

The accused has been identified as Gyanendra Das, a resident of Mallipur village under Mangalpur police station of the district.

As per the allegations, the accused reportedly lured the minor girl of taking photos and took her behind his house where he allegedly raped her taking the advantage of loneliness.

The family members of the girl filed an FIR agating the accused after the rape survivor informed them about the incident. Based on the complain, Mangalpur police immediately started investigation action and arrested the accused from Panikoili area.

Meanwhile, the girl’s statement was recorded in the court before the magistrate after her medical examinations.

Further investigations are under progress.

You might also like
State

Odisha Signs MoU With WorldFish To Introduce Fish Products In Nutrition Programme

State

Odisha girl returns home 10 years after being sold, trafficked to Tamil Nadu

Miscellany

EPFO Alert: This Is How You Can Complain If Facing Any Problem Related To PF

State

Good News For WhatsApp Users! Shopping Button Rolled Out, Know How To Make Use Of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.