minor girl rape odisha
Image for representation

Minor girl raped in Mayurbhanj dist of Odisha

By WCE 5

Karanjia: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. The sad incident took place in Tinitia area under Karanjia Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the victim is a Class 6 student. A 25 year old youth, who happens to be a neighbour of the minor girl’s family, allegedly raped her when the victim was alone at her house yesterday.

In this connection the victim had been brought to the Karanjia CHC in a 108 ambulance for treatment from where the news came to fore. However, so far no FIR has been lodged in the Police station in this regard.

