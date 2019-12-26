Minor girl rape and murder case: Congress observes 12 hr bandh in Nabarangpur

Nabangpur: The district unit of Congress on Thursday observed a 12-hour bandh in Odisha’s Nabarangpur protesting police inaction in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area on December 14.

The dawn to dusk bandh was called by former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi.

Defying drizzling early in the morning, the Congress workers resorted to picketing and road blockade in different places in the district. They were seen shouting slogans against State government and burning tyres on NH 26 here.

The shutdown threw normal life out of gear in the district headquarter town.

Commuters had a narrowing time reaching their destinations as vehicular traffic on the roads came to a grinding halt across the district due to the dawn to dusk bandh.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded both sides of NH 26, which passes through the town.

Educational institutions and business establishments also remained closed today.

Notably, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found behind a bush near a paddy field in Gumandali village under Kosagumuda police limits on December 14.

The parents of the girl however alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered by miscreant(s). They lodged a complaint at Kosagumuda police station in this connection but no one was arrested so far.

The family members alleged that the post-mortem report was not conveyed to them

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association of Nabarangpur has decided not to represent the accused persons in the case. It also appealed to the Bar Associations of undivided Koraput district not to offer any legal services to the accused in the case.