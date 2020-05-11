Koraput: Mother’s Day is the day to recall sacrifices made by mothers. It is the day when sons and daughters pay obeisance to the mother. Yet, Mother’s Day 2020 turned tragic for a minor girl from Koraput district of Odisha who lost her mother on this day. More than that, she performed the rite of giving ‘mukhagni’ to the dead body as there was no other family member for this.

a heartbreaking incident took place in Koraput district of Odisha which deserves mention. In a sad development a girl performed the ritual of giving ‘mukhagni’ to the dead body of her mother.

As per reports a woman had committed suicide at the sub-jail of Jeypore town in Koraput district. As she had no son, her daughter performed the funeral rites. Along with other rites she also performed the ritual of giving ‘mukhagni’. She torched the dead body of her mother to set it on the funeral fire.

Generally in Hinduism sons perform funeral rituals after demise of any of their parents. However, since the decease woman had nobody else her daughter was allowed to perform the same.

Due to on-going lock down it was too difficult a task to arrange everything for the funeral. However, somehow everything could be arranged.

Former Koraput municipality chairman Bhagwan Bahinipati, Koraput district child protection officer Rajashree Das and a few social workers were present on this occasion. The rites were performed following maintenance of all the norms of lock down, including social distancing.